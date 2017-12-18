Heads of South Korea’s diplomatic missions begin 5-day agenda meeting in Seoul

文정부 첫 재외공관장회의 개막…국정철학 공유•실현방안 모색

The heads of all of South Korea’s one-hundred-63 overseas missions have gathered in Seoul to take part in a week-long meeting to go over their diplomatic agenda.

The meeting opened this morning at the Seoul National Cemetery, where ambassadors and consulate generals, along with foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha, paid their respects for those killed in the Korean War.

Over the next five days, the mission chiefs will be informed of the administration’s policy direction, and discuss how to achieve their diplomatic aims.

They will also carry out some volunteer work and visit the PyeongChang Winter Olympic sites… the promotion of which is a key objective in the coming months.

It’s the first meeting of its kind since President Moon Jae-in took office in May and he will be hosting a dinner at the Blue House later on Monday.

