Halik: Lino warns Aliyah against Ace | EP 109

Lino warns Aliyah against Ace and his scandals.

Subscribe to the ABS-CBN Entertainment channel! –

http://bit.ly/ABSCBNOnline

Watch full episodes of Halik on iWant TV for FREE here:

http://bit.ly/Halik-iWant

and for outside Philippine Viewers, click here:

http://bit.ly/Halik-TFCTV"

and for outside Philippine Viewers, click here:

http://bit.ly/Halik-TFCTV

Visit our official website!

http://entertainment.abs-cbn.com

http://www.push.com.ph

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ABSCBNnetwork

Twitter:

Tweets by ABSCBN

Tweets by abscbndotcom

Instagram: http://instagram.com/abscbnonline

Episode Cast:

Jericho Rosales (Lino) / Bianca King (Aliyah) / Sam Milby (Ace)

#Halik

#HalikNgUmaasa

#HalikEP109