🏀Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder Full Game Highlights / Feb 6 / 2017-18 NBA Season

👍Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/stayhls

👍Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stayhls

👀Subscribe To Me On Social Networks To Keep Up To Date With Updates On My Channel 🙂

⚠️Disclaimer:

➡️ Monetization is disabled.

➡️ Companies that claim rights to my videos are entitled to the

monetisations and will earn a profit from my videos if they

decide to monetize them. This is not my decision.

➡️ If you want the video removed, I’d appreciate if you request the

video to be globally blocked or muted, since it’s hassle to deal

with copyright strikes.

📕Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976,

allowance is made for “fair use" for purposes such as criticism,

comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.

Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.