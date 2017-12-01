FOOD KING: CHRISTMAS FIESTA!

Winter is coming… Well, winter’s never here in Singapore but at least we still do have Christmas and all the feasting that you can look forward to! Check out these places for their Christmas lineup along with their specialties!
Also, we are starting a new initiative, so do visit the places that we have featured in our episodes and video yourselves down rating the food! You might be featured in our compilation video! 😉
1. Pezzo
33 Outlets Island-Wide
http://pezzo.com.sg/menu/
2. Rubato
12 Greenwood Ave, Singapore 289204
Operating hours: Mon – Fri: 11.30am – 3pm & 5.30pm – 12am
Weekends: 11am – 12am
3. Festive Buffet Lunch and Dinner @ Lime
(1 December 2017 to 1 January 2018)
ParkRoyal @ Pickering
3 Upper Pickering Street, Singapore 058289
Operating hours:
Lunch (Monday to Saturday) – 12:00pm to 2:30pm
Super Lunch Sunday – 12:30pm to 4:30pm
Dinner – 6:30pm to 10:30pm
For more information, visit:
https://www.parkroyalhotels.com/en/hotels-resorts/singapore/pickering/stay/offers/find-your-christmas-sparkle-at-lime.html
4. Mistletoe Magic from Elsie’s Kitchen ($35.50/pax, min. 25pax)
http://www.elsiekitchen.com.sg/package/Mistletoe-Magic
