FOOD KING: CHRISTMAS FIESTA!

Winter is coming… Well, winter’s never here in Singapore but at least we still do have Christmas and all the feasting that you can look forward to! Check out these places for their Christmas lineup along with their specialties!

Also, we are starting a new initiative, so do visit the places that we have featured in our episodes and video yourselves down rating the food! You might be featured in our compilation video! 😉

1. Pezzo

33 Outlets Island-Wide

http://pezzo.com.sg/menu/

2. Rubato

12 Greenwood Ave, Singapore 289204

Operating hours: Mon – Fri: 11.30am – 3pm & 5.30pm – 12am

Weekends: 11am – 12am

3. Festive Buffet Lunch and Dinner @ Lime

(1 December 2017 to 1 January 2018)

ParkRoyal @ Pickering

3 Upper Pickering Street, Singapore 058289

Operating hours:

Lunch (Monday to Saturday) – 12:00pm to 2:30pm

Super Lunch Sunday – 12:30pm to 4:30pm

Dinner – 6:30pm to 10:30pm

For more information, visit:

https://www.parkroyalhotels.com/en/hotels-resorts/singapore/pickering/stay/offers/find-your-christmas-sparkle-at-lime.html

4. Mistletoe Magic from Elsie’s Kitchen ($35.50/pax, min. 25pax)

http://www.elsiekitchen.com.sg/package/Mistletoe-Magic

