FollowLofa Ep 5: Bersama Friends & Family Lofa

Get Lofa’s look here: https://shop.hurr.tv

https://my.fashionvalet.com/followlofa-by-fv-basics

Krew mengikuti Neelofa di sebalik tabir untuk pembikinan video komersial. Juga, Neelofa berkongsi pengalamannya pada perkahwinan terbesar tahun ini. Tonton episod ini untuk mengetahui lebih lanjut.

Langgani saluran kami untuk menonton pelbagai rancangan yang hip, urban, relevan dan ‘real’

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4Po…

Jangan ketinggalan untuk mendapatkan update terbaru daripada kami!

https://www.hurr.tv

https://www.facebook.com/hurr.tv

https://www.instagram.com/hurr.tv

Tweets by hurr_tv

We head behind the scenes as Neelofa films a commercial video shoot. And them we join her for the wedding of the year. What are her thoughts on it? Tune in to find out.

Subscribe to us now for more hip, real, relevant content: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4Pohp-KnzbtBWOo5zZcZtg?sub_confirmation=1

Be in the know of our latest updates!

www.hurr.tv

www.facebook.com/hurr.tv

www.instagram.com/hurr.tv

www.twitter.com/hurr_tv