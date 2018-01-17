Farid Kamil dibebas dengan ikat jamin RM12,000 dan kes dibicara 5 Mac

Pelakon dan pengarah, Datuk Farid Kamil Zahari dibebaskan dengan ikat jamin sebanyak RM12,000 atas empat pertuduhan jenayah di Mahkamah Majistret Petaling Jaya, Selangor.
