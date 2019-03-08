Exam Sothanaigal 2 | MicSet

Here we are with Exam Sothanaigal 2 dedicating to all students. Along with our thanks, We also wish every student to perform well in the exams!
For More Videos Please Subscribe Our Channel.
Cast & Crew:
Sriram ( INSTA ID – https://www.instagram.com/sriram_prince_ )
( FB ID- https://www.fb.com/sri.ram.3511041 )
Punithan ( INSTA ID – https://www.instagram.com/punithan_tayse )
Abinash – ( INSTA ID – https://www.instagram.com/abinash_killer )
VKP ( FB ID- https://www.fb.com/prakash.vk.89 )
Chandru ( INSTA ID – https://www.instagram.com/chandru_kidboy )
Ajay
Venkat
Vijay
Sundar
Nandha
Kamal
Vinoth
Thamizh
FRAMES :
Thilak Raj ( INSTA ID – https://www.instagram.com/thilakjamie )
Editing – VFX – SFX – DI:
Sriram ( INSTA ID – https://www.instagram.com/sriram_prince_ )
( FB ID- https://www.fb.com/sri.ram.3511041 )
VFX –
Chandru ( INSTA ID – https://www.instagram.com/chandru_kidboy )
( FB ID – https://www.fb.com/chandrukidboy )
Subtitles :
Rj Sophie
Script & Direction: SRI RAM
( INSTA ID – https://www.instagram.com/sriram_prince_ )
( FB ID- https://www.fb.com/sri.ram.3511041 )
Team Admin : N.Chandru
Team Coordinator: Velmurugan
For Promotions, Branding, Digital Marketing
Contact : +91 8248991430
Email: [email protected]
Facebook page : https://www.facebook.com/micsetchannel/
instagram : https://instagram.com/micset_micset/
twitter : https://twitter.com/micset_official/
In Association with DIVO – Digital Partner
http://www.Facebook.com/divomovies
Tweets by divomovies
https://Instagram.com/divomovies
Facebook Comments