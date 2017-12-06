EU names 17 countries including South Korea in its first-ever tax haven blacklist

EU, 한국 포함해 17개국 조세회피처 블랙리스트 대상국 선정

South Korea has been added the European Union’s first ever blacklist of tax havens,… along with 16 other nations.

The move follows the EU’s efforts to clamp down on tax evasion,… involving tax avoidance schemes used by some of the wealthiest and most powerful individuals in the world.

The EU says South Korea’s tax incentives for offshore companies… to invest in its free economic zones… lack transparency in their process.

Although EU members have yet to agree on financial levies,… specific countermeasures are expected to be drawn up… in the coming weeks.

Following the announcement, Seoul’s finance ministry strongly protested,… saying the decision was not in line with international standards and agreements.

