Eggs | Basics with Babish

By hkdarenz
- 4 天 ago
- in 其他

Eggs are something that confounds both newcomers to the kitchen and seasoned chefs. In this episode of Basics, I’ll show you a few techniques to make this breakfast mainstay a whole lot easier.

Grocery List:
Eggs
Butter
Chives
Goat cheese
Mushrooms
Spinach
Swiss cheese

Special equipment:
Biscuit cutter
9-inch omelette pan
T-fal professional series skillet (preferred for eggs)

