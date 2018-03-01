Eggs | Basics with Babish

Enter offer code “Babish” at Squarespace.com for 10% off your first purchase, or visit: http://squarespace.com/bingingwithbabish
Eggs are something that confounds both newcomers to the kitchen and seasoned chefs. In this episode of Basics, I’ll show you a few techniques to make this breakfast mainstay a whole lot easier.
Grocery List:
Eggs
Butter
Chives
Goat cheese
Mushrooms
Spinach
Swiss cheese
Special equipment:
Biscuit cutter
9-inch omelette pan
T-fal professional series skillet (preferred for eggs)
Theme song: “Stay Tuned" by Wuh Oh
Music: “Love Is Not“ and “Heartache” by Broke for Free
