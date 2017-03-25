China keeps 2018 dream alive after win over South Korea

China’s hopes to qualify for the 2018 World Cup were rekindled after Italian coach Marcello Lippi led Team Dragon to a 1-0 home win over South Korea in Changsha on Thursday.

Striker Yu Dabao’s header gave China its first win during the third phase of the World Cup Asian Zone qualifiers.

The victory temporarily moved China off the bottom of the 6-team Group A where Iraq sits top with 14 points from six matches, ahead of South Korea on 10. Uzbekistan sits in third with nine and Syria is fourth with eight. Qatar, who will be the host nation for the 2022 World Cup, lies bottom.

With four games left, China still has a chance of claiming a qualification spot. The top two in Group A and Group B will advance to Russia 2018 directly after a home-and-away round-robin, while the third-place finishers from both groups will face a play-off with the winner going on to face the fourth-placed team from the North, Central American and Caribbean section for a berth in the 32-team competition.

China took the lead after 34 minutes when Wang Yongpo’s inward curving corner found Yu at the near post, and the Beijing Guo’an striker glanced in a precise header to the delight of the Chinese fans.

There were worrying times for China with goalkeeper Zeng Cheng pulling off several brilliant saves to deny close range shots from Ki Sungyueng and Ji Dongwon in the second half and the host’s held out to secure a much needed win.

During a post-match press conference, coach Lippi said the team was not at its best but praised his player’s resilient defending.

“Tonight we were not at our best, and we did not have our strongest line-up. During the second half, we defended really well, and our solid defensive base helped us create three or four opportunities," he said.

More than 30,000 fans were in attendance at Chansgha’s He Long Stadium in the central Hunan Province. The stadium has proven to be a popular venue for the national team in recent times, with China now having improved their unbeaten record at the ground to five wins and four draws since 2005.

http://www.cctvplus.com/news/20170324/8046196.shtml#!language=1

Subscribe us on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CCTVPlus

CCTV+ official website: http://www.cctvplus.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cctv-news-content

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NewsContent.CCTVPLUS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CCTV_Plus