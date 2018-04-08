Champagne Cork Breaks Ceiling

These people pop the champagne cork so enthusiastically, it breaks the ceiling!
WATCH FULL EPISODES: https://www.facebook.com/jflgagsshow/
SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/SubscribeJFL
Watch our latest pranks! https://youtube.com/watch?v=TyotptYib-c&list=UUpsSadsgX_Qk9i6i_bJoUwQ
Just for Laughs Gags across the internet:
Visit our store: http://bit.ly/1OJuRNO
JFL Comedy: https://youtube.com/watch?v=YEXmu89_E8o&list=PLoXkGkpREHNCcJbQVdOoKfttGJu0rqnIS
Twitter: https://twitter.com/jflgags
Facebook: https://facebook.com/jflgags
Instagram: https://instagram.com/justforlaughs/
Watch more JFL Gags!
Naughty Holiday Pranks: https://youtube.com/watch?v=NK721NGzzI0&index=3&list=PLCL1mm9mxsALwD5RgNWdjXlC0OhHdRTvw
Latest Uploads: https://youtube.com/watch?v=TyotptYib-c&list=UUpsSadsgX_Qk9i6i_bJoUwQ
Best of JFL Gags Compilations: https://youtube.com/watch?v=FcmU_FWcE8I&list=PLEB4EBCDDCF605225
Most Crazy Complex Pranks: https://youtube.com/watch?v=ZwJfXgTO7J4&list=PLCL1mm9mxsALbQK8D49X3orD95ujbK1dg
Girls in Bikinis Pranks: https://youtube.com/watch?v=Dtp7K6OnhYc&list=PLCL1mm9mxsALC0wVu_EPLGAKTI7ErlbAY
Filmed in Montreal, Quebec
Welcome to the world-famous Just for Laughs Gags channel, where we pull public pranks on unsuspecting Montreal residents and tourists.
Subscribe to our channel ▶▶ http://bit.ly/SubscribeJFL ◀◀ and stay up to date on our daily pranks!
Facebook Comments