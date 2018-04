Bhadragol, 13th April 2018, Full Episode 167

Bhadragol is a nepali Tv serial broadcasting every Friday on Nepal Television. It is one of the most viewed television programs in Nepal. The show is produced by Jpt Creation pvt ltd.

Kumar Katel and Arjun Ghimire are the writers and directors of the show. The story is based on rural lifestyle and lower middle class people.The show stars Arjun Ghimire, Kumar Katel, Rakshya Shrestha and Hari Niraula and Sagar Lamsal as main Character.

Production: Media Hub Pvt. Ltd.

Production Advisor: Som Dhital

Banner: Jpt Creation pvt ltd

Director: Kumar Kattel/Arjun Ghimire/Deepak Acharya

Writers: Kumar Kattel/Arjun Ghimire

Editors: Rajendra Manandhar, Rabin Bhatta

Camera: Sagar Khadka

Transportation: Surendra Sharma

Makeup: Ganesh Khadka

Music: Rajendra Shrestha

Singer: Rajesh Payal Rai

Artists: Arjun Ghimire Kumar Kattel, Kamalmani Nepal, Rakshya Shrestha, Madhu Sudan Pathak, Ashok Dhital, Sagar Lamsal, Hari Niraula, Gobinda Koirala, Deepak Acharya and More

This is Bhadragol’s 167th Episode. It was aired on Friday, 13th April 2018 on Nepal Television at 8:50 PM. All Digital Copyright exclusively owned by RamSar Media Pvt. Ltd.

