Asian Grocery Store Haul

If you’ve always wondered what to buy at an Asian grocery store, here’s the 101 you’ve been waiting for! Join Inga and Eric, chef-owner of 886, on their tour around SkyFoods, and pick up some helpful tips and tricks!

Credits: https://www.buzzfeed.com/bfmp/videos/69185

Check out more awesome videos at BuzzFeedVideo!

https://bit.ly/YTbuzzfeedvideo

GET MORE BUZZFEED:

https://www.buzzfeed.com

https://www.buzzfeed.com/videos

https://www.youtube.com/buzzfeedvideo

https://www.youtube.com/asis

https://www.youtube.com/buzzfeedmultiplayer

https://www.youtube.com/buzzfeedviolet

https://www.youtube.com/perolike

https://www.youtube.com/ladylike

BuzzFeedVideo

BuzzFeed’s flagship channel. Sometimes funny, sometimes serious, always shareable. New videos posted daily!

To see behind-the-scenes & more, follow us on Instagram @buzzfeedvideo http://bit.ly/2JRRkKU

Love BuzzFeed? Get the merch! BUY NOW: https://goo.gl/gQKF8m