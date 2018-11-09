Adults React To Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Breakup (thank u, next)

“thank u, next" and Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s breakup reacted by Adults. Original links below.

Watch all main React episodes (Kids/Teens/Elders/Adults/YouTubers): http://fbereact.com/FBEallreactvideos

What should we react to next?? https://fbereact.com/submit

SUBSCRIBE THEN HIT THE 🔔. New Videos 2pm PT on FBE https://fbereact.com/SubscribeFBE

Watch latest videos from FBE: http://fbereact.com/LatestFromFBE

Adults react to “thank u, next" and Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s breakup. Watch to see their reactions.

Content featured:

https://www.usmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Pete-Davidson-Ariana-Grande-Matching-Tattoo-8418.jpg

Pete Davidson Confirms His Engagement To Ariana Grande

http://bit.ly/2DbVd9U

Ariana Grande Predicted She Would Marry Pete Davidson Three Years Ago

http://bit.ly/2qFP2Ud

Pete Davidson Proposes to Maggie Rogers – SNL

http://bit.ly/2zCgnL0

Weekend Update: Pete Davidson’s First Impressions of Midterm Election Candidates – SNL

http://bit.ly/2DtTn5a

FBE’s goal is to credit the original links to the content featured in its shows. If you see incorrect or missing attribution please reach out to [email protected]

Adults featured:

Carlos

Faith

https://www.instagram.com/faithcollinsfc/

Jason

https://www.instagram.com/thisbejasonm/

Kennedy

https://www.instagram.com/kennedyzimet/

Lainey

https://www.youtube.com/user/laineylips

Rahul

Sergio

https://www.instagram.com/isergiofurtado/

Tori

https://www.instagram.com/justxtori/

Trudi

https://www.youtube.com/c/ItsTheTruStory

MERCH 👕 https://www.shopfbe.com

Follow Fine Brothers Entertainment:

FBE WEBSITE: http://www.finebrosent.com

FBE CHANNEL: http://www.youtube.com/FBE

REACT CHANNEL: http://www.youtube.com/REACT

BONUS CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/FBE2

FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/FBE

FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/FBEShows

TWITTER: http://www.twitter.com/fbe

INSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/fbe

SNAPCHAT: https://www.snapchat.com/add/finebros

SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/fbepodcast

iTUNES (Podcast): https://goo.gl/DSdGFT

GOOGLE PLAY (Podcast): https://goo.gl/UhL6bk

MUSICAL.LY: @fbe

TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/fbelive

AMAZON: https://www.amazon.com/v/FBE

ROKU: http://bit.ly/FBERoku

SEND US STUFF:

FBE

P.O. BOX 4324

Valley Village, CA 91617-4324

Head of Production – Nick Bergthold

Creative Director & Senior Producer – Derek Baynham

Director of Post Production – Adam Speas

Supervising Producer – Kyle Segal

Producer – Ethan Weiser

Jr. Producer – Vartuhi Oganesyan, JC Chavez

Production Coordinator – Alberto Aguirre

Assistant Production Coordinator – Kristy Kiefer

Post Supervisor – Emily McGuiness

Editor – Zach Butler

Assistant Editor – Lizzy Siskind,

Jr. Studio Technician – Oscar Ramos, Stephen Miller, Jayden Romero

Production Assistant – Lauren Hutchinson, K Micah Kearny, Stefan Fior, Laura Lareau

Studio Technician – Sam Kim

Set design – Melissa Judson

Music – Cyrus Ghahremani

© Fine Brothers Entertainment.

Adults React To Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Breakup (thank u, next)