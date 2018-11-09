Adults React To Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Breakup (thank u, next)

“thank u, next" and Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s breakup reacted by Adults. Original links below.
Watch all main React episodes (Kids/Teens/Elders/Adults/YouTubers): http://fbereact.com/FBEallreactvideos
What should we react to next?? https://fbereact.com/submit
SUBSCRIBE THEN HIT THE 🔔. New Videos 2pm PT on FBE https://fbereact.com/SubscribeFBE
Watch latest videos from FBE: http://fbereact.com/LatestFromFBE
Adults react to “thank u, next" and Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s breakup. Watch to see their reactions.
Content featured:
https://www.usmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Pete-Davidson-Ariana-Grande-Matching-Tattoo-8418.jpg
Pete Davidson Confirms His Engagement To Ariana Grande
http://bit.ly/2DbVd9U
Ariana Grande Predicted She Would Marry Pete Davidson Three Years Ago
http://bit.ly/2qFP2Ud
Pete Davidson Proposes to Maggie Rogers – SNL
http://bit.ly/2zCgnL0
Weekend Update: Pete Davidson’s First Impressions of Midterm Election Candidates – SNL
http://bit.ly/2DtTn5a
FBE’s goal is to credit the original links to the content featured in its shows. If you see incorrect or missing attribution please reach out to [email protected]
Adults featured:
Carlos
Faith
https://www.instagram.com/faithcollinsfc/
Jason
https://www.instagram.com/thisbejasonm/
Kennedy
https://www.instagram.com/kennedyzimet/
Lainey
https://www.youtube.com/user/laineylips
Rahul
Sergio
https://www.instagram.com/isergiofurtado/
Tori
https://www.instagram.com/justxtori/
Trudi
https://www.youtube.com/c/ItsTheTruStory
MERCH 👕 https://www.shopfbe.com
Follow Fine Brothers Entertainment:
FBE WEBSITE: http://www.finebrosent.com
FBE CHANNEL: http://www.youtube.com/FBE
REACT CHANNEL: http://www.youtube.com/REACT
BONUS CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/FBE2
FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/FBE
FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/FBEShows
TWITTER: http://www.twitter.com/fbe
INSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/fbe
SNAPCHAT: https://www.snapchat.com/add/finebros
SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/fbepodcast
iTUNES (Podcast): https://goo.gl/DSdGFT
GOOGLE PLAY (Podcast): https://goo.gl/UhL6bk
MUSICAL.LY: @fbe
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/fbelive
AMAZON: https://www.amazon.com/v/FBE
ROKU: http://bit.ly/FBERoku
SEND US STUFF:
FBE
P.O. BOX 4324
Valley Village, CA 91617-4324
Head of Production – Nick Bergthold
Creative Director & Senior Producer – Derek Baynham
Director of Post Production – Adam Speas
Supervising Producer – Kyle Segal
Producer – Ethan Weiser
Jr. Producer – Vartuhi Oganesyan, JC Chavez
Production Coordinator – Alberto Aguirre
Assistant Production Coordinator – Kristy Kiefer
Post Supervisor – Emily McGuiness
Editor – Zach Butler
Assistant Editor – Lizzy Siskind,
Jr. Studio Technician – Oscar Ramos, Stephen Miller, Jayden Romero
Production Assistant – Lauren Hutchinson, K Micah Kearny, Stefan Fior, Laura Lareau
Studio Technician – Sam Kim
Set design – Melissa Judson
Music – Cyrus Ghahremani
© Fine Brothers Entertainment.
Adults React To Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Breakup (thank u, next)
Facebook Comments