8 DIY Edible Stress Relievers / DIY Edible Slime Candy

Subscribe Here: https://goo.gl/KM3Axw

10 Funny Pranks! Prank Wars!: https://youtu.be/eDvd7RT1aGw?list=PLy0LaulZe0vRyRDcwVaqbvnbSqhSQNtS-

Everyone knows that eating in stress is dangerous to health! But sometimes you can’t do without it! What to do? Of course, eat, but not all in a row, and special anti-stress-yummy! What kind? Watch in our new Troom Troom video!

Supplies and tools:

• Colored cardboard

• Pencil

• Ruler

• Markers

• Tic Tac

• Hot glue gun

• Coloring pattern sheet

• Rice paper

• Food markers

• Gummy bears

• Silicone bear mold

• Vegetable oil

• Brush

• Sugar paste

• Powdered sugar

• Jigsaw puzzle printed on sugar paper

• Knife

• Sugar

• Ziploc bags

• Food colorings

• Egg white

• Breadsticks

• Rice cakes

• Chewy candies

• Sprinkles

• White confectionary chocolate

• Dark chocolate

• Chess mold

Music:

Best Future House Mix 2017 Vol. 1 by Uroš is licensed under a Creative Commons 3.0 Unported License.

Source: https://soundcloud.com/urosfuturehouse/best-future-house-mix-2017-vol-1

Watch More Troom Troom:

Popular Videos:

14 Weird Ways To Sneak Food Into Class / Back To School Pranks: https://youtu.be/W5p2ndS34vA

18 Funny Pranks! Prank Wars! https://youtu.be/yWazGzCNtJ4

11 DIY Edible Makeup Ideas/11 Funny Pranks: https://youtu.be/kewz3hF63Xo

17 Weird Ways To Sneak Makeup Into Class: https://youtu.be/bvhBIsmzhwE

Gummy Food vs Real Food Challenge! https://youtu.be/jBIG6GsQcq8

Popular Playlists:

Funny Pranks: https://goo.gl/hi5TWw

Back to School: https://goo.gl/J5fhDt

Life Hacks: https://goo.gl/Bcd7KW

Beauty And Makeup Hacks: https://goo.gl/Rqpxqg

Home Décor: https://goo.gl/Rh88EL

Follow Troom Troom:

Subscribe: https://goo.gl/KM3Axw

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/troomtroom/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/troomhands

Pinterest: https://pinterest.com/troomtroom/

Troom Troom Español:

Subscribe: https://goo.gl/RL3cF2

Troom Troom Française:

Subscribe: https://goo.gl/1LHrhX

Troom Troom Russian:

Subscribe: https://goo.gl/kLx8qK

Troom Troom Deutsch:

Subscribe: https://goo.gl/qoFyJ4

Troom Troom Chinese:

Subscribe: https://goo.gl/T9B6oF

Troom Troom Português:

Subscribe: https://goo.gl/Z6vdNC

Troom Troom Japanese:

Subscribe: https://goo.gl/x3V8HH

About Troom Troom:

Easy DIY “how to" video tutorials. DIY Accessories, Scrapbooking Cards, Home Décor, Make Up Tutorials, Life Hacks, and MUCH more! Make it easy!

For any business enquires please contact me at: [email protected]

Question of the Day: which slime did you want to taste? Comment Below!

Don’t forget to turn on notifications, like, & subscribe!