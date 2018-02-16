10 Easy Experiments And Tricks With Food

Subscribe Here: http://bit.ly/2uaz0on

9 Best Out Of Waste Craft Ideas! DIY Spring Room Decor! : https://youtu.be/QjVmu4inIFs?list=PLy0LaulZe0vRWdxuF7xEwK_eJV2cZ8dt0

Today we will conduct new experiments in our food laboratory! Let’s make jumping oat flakes, green scrambled eggs, bright cabbage leaves and an orange molecular spaghetti with kiwi fruit!

Supplies and Tools:

• Red cabbage

• Knife

• Water

• Strainer

• Eggs

• Fork

• Fry pan

• Vegetable oil

• Chips

• Plate

• Lighter

• Spaghetti

• Foam plastic

• Apple

• Soda

• Citric acid

• Sprite

• Milk

• Vinegar

• Salt

• Gummy bears

• Food coloring

• Nap cabbage

• Oat flakes

• Balloon

• Wool mittens

• Potato

• Iodine

• Rubber gloves

• Q-tips

• Cheese spread

• Crab sticks

• Sausage

• Mayonnaise

• Bread

• Large flask

• Beverage cans

• Gelatin

• Orange juice

• Syringe

• Irrigation tube set

• Ice cubes

• Fruit

Music:

Itro & Tobu – Cloud 9 by Audioblast is licensed under a Creative Commons 3.0 Unported License.

Source:



Watch More Troom Troom:

Popular Videos:

18 Funny Pranks! Prank Wars! https://youtu.be/yWazGzCNtJ4

11 DIY Edible Makeup Ideas/11 Funny Pranks https://youtu.be/kewz3hF63Xo

14 Weird Ways To Sneak Food Into Class / Back To School Pranks https://youtu.be/W5p2ndS34vA

DIY Slime Stress Ball— 5 Ideas https://youtu.be/3VH6KeJn-XA

11 DIY Edible School Supplies / Pranks For Back To School! https://youtu.be/ZMnz2hfmubs

Popular Playlists:

Funny Pranks: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list…

Back to School: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list…

Life Hacks: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list…

DIY Cosmetics: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list…

Awesome Slimes: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list…

Follow Troom Troom:

Subscribe: http://bit.ly/2uaz0on

Instagram: http://bit.ly/2t0BsOK

Facebook: http://bit.ly/2uf2qTb

Pinterest: http://bit.ly/2tFz9iT

Troom Troom Español:

Subscribe: http://bit.ly/2uaqyFo

Troom Troom Française:

Subscribe: http://bit.ly/2vnYmfc

Troom Troom Russian:

Subscribe: http://bit.ly/2tEWWiQ

Troom Troom Deutsch:

Subscribe: http://bit.ly/2wo0oOR

Troom Troom Japanese:

Subscribe: http://bit.ly/2xK2mZv

About Troom Troom:

Easy DIY “how to" video tutorials. DIY Accessories, Scrapbooking Cards, Home Décor, Make Up Tutorials, Life Hacks, and MUCH more! Make it easy!

For any business enquires please contact me at: [email protected]

Question of the Day: which tricks did you like the most? Comment Below!

Don’t forget to turn on notifications, like, & subscribe!