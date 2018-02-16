10 Easy Experiments And Tricks With Food

Subscribe Here: http://bit.ly/2uaz0on
Today we will conduct new experiments in our food laboratory! Let’s make jumping oat flakes, green scrambled eggs, bright cabbage leaves and an orange molecular spaghetti with kiwi fruit!
Supplies and Tools:
• Red cabbage
• Knife
• Water
• Strainer
• Eggs
• Fork
• Fry pan
• Vegetable oil
• Chips
• Plate
• Lighter
• Spaghetti
• Foam plastic
• Apple
• Soda
• Citric acid
• Sprite
• Milk
• Vinegar
• Salt
• Gummy bears
• Food coloring
• Nap cabbage
• Oat flakes
• Balloon
• Wool mittens
• Potato
• Iodine
• Rubber gloves
• Q-tips
• Cheese spread
• Crab sticks
• Sausage
• Mayonnaise
• Bread
• Large flask
• Beverage cans
• Gelatin
• Orange juice
• Syringe
• Irrigation tube set
• Ice cubes
• Fruit
