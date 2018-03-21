흔한 한국 영화관 간식 먹어보고 깜짝 놀란 영국인!!

이전편: https://youtu.be/KRwgewSXrz8

오늘은 섄디와 함께 한국의 영화관 간식들을 비교해봅니다! 한국 영화관에서 파는 음식이나 음료수는 영국이랑 비슷한 것도 있지만 엄청나게 다른 것들도 많거든요! 그래서 오늘은 섄디와 함께 CGV와 메가박스에서 파는 여러가지 영화관 스낵들을 비교해봅니다!! 갈릭, 어니언 같은 다양한 맛의 팝콘부터 버터오징어, 칠리치즈 핫도그, 칠리치즈나초, 그리고 음료수까지!! 과연 한국 영화관 음식을 처음 먹어본 섄디가 꼽은 최애 영화관 스낵은 무엇이었을까요? 영상 끝까지 봐서 확인해주세요!

From buttered squid to draft beer and onion and garlic flavoured popcorn, there’s plenty of new things to try in Korean Cinemas, but what’s the best!? Today we’re back with Sho and Andy, bringing you the top tips of what you MUST TRY in Korea!

Huge thanks to everyone involved in the creation of this video:

Written and Directed by Josh and Ollie

Producer/Editor: Grace Park

Producer/Editor/Translator: Hyemin Lim

Technical Director/Editor: Mike Kim

Editor/Translator: Sejun Lee