춘천 원조 숯불 닭갈비와 막국수에 뿅간 영국남자!!

라이브쇼 방청하고 싶으신 분들은 이 신청서를 작성해주세요: https://goo.gl/forms/NqALO1QR85CoeZiw2

어제 저희 첫번째 올림픽 애프터파티 라이브 쇼를 했는데요, 생방송 중에 저희 올림픽 시리즈 첫번째 에피소드를 공개했어요! 서울에서 평창에 가는 길에 저희가 사랑하는 닭갈비의 고장 춘천을 지나가게 됐는데요. 그래서 오늘은 서울에서 평창 오는 길에 저희가 가장 추천하고 싶은 메뉴를 공개합니다! 바로 숯불 닭갈비! 😍

이런 영상 더 보고싶으시다면 내일 한국시간 저녁 8시에 있을 저희 올림픽 애프터파티 라이브쇼 본방 사수해주세요. 그리고 앞으로도 올림픽 기간 끝날 때까지 이틀에 한 번씩 생방송 할 거예요!! (마지막 애프터파티는 2월 23일 저녁 8시에요)

그리고 걱정마세요. 생방송을 놓치시더라도, 저희 유튜브 채널에 이틀에 한번씩 저희 올림픽 시리즈 영상과 생방송 하이라이트 영상도 같이 업로드할게요!

Yesterday we had our first Olympic After Party Live show, and with that the first episode of our Olympic Series! On the way to PyeongChang from Seoul we needed to stop for some food, and we happened to be driving through the region famous for the best Korean BBQ in Korea! So today we present to you our TOP recommendation for food between Seoul and Pyeongchang: Korean Charcoal BBQ Chicken 😍

To come and see the live show fill out this form: https://goo.gl/forms/NqALO1QR85CoeZiw2

Huge thanks to everyone involved in the creation of this video:

Written and Directed by Josh and Ollie

Producer/Editor: Grace Park

Producer/Editor/Translator: Hyemin Lim

Technical Director/Editor: Mike Kim