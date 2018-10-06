橙紅年代 Age of Legends 36 陳偉霆 馬思純 CROTON MEGAHIT Official

《橙紅年代》是由華策克頓旗下寬厚文化傳媒、金盾影視文化中心、英皇（北京）影視文化傳媒有限公司、中文在線、嘉映影業（嘉美春天）聯合出品；劉新執導， 陳偉霆、馬思純領銜主演的現實主義題材劇。

本劇改編自驍騎校的同名小說，講述了在一座名叫江北的中國城市裡，一群為追求幸福美好生活的普通市民和為保護老百姓安全的人民警察，用熱血和正義與罪惡作鬥爭的故事。

“Age of Legends" is produced by Kanhou Media(The Huace Group), The Ministry of Public Security Shield Entertainment Center, The King’s (Beijing) film culture media Co., The COL Grop, The J.Q.Picture. Directed by Liu, Xin, led by William Chan & Sandra Ma.

This is adapted from the novel of the same name by Xian, Chi-Jian. It tells the story about fighting in blood and justice who are pursuing a happy and beautiful life and the policeman who protects the safety of the people in a city named Jiangbei.