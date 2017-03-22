悪い妖精をやっつけろ！！キラキラプリキュアアラモード☆なりきりhimawari-CH

前回、ママのバースディケーキを狙って現れた悪い妖精！！ママのケーキを守る為、まーちゃんとおーちゃんがキュアホイップとキュアジェラートになって戦います！！

前回の動画はこちら→

About this channel:

We upload vlogs of Ma-chan and O-chan, two very cute Japanese girls.

(Mom, Dad, big sister, and big brother will also appear in the videos

spontaneously as well.)

In the videos, the girls will be playing with new Japanese toys, such as

Popin Cookin, Mell chan, Licca-chan, Anpanman, Yo-kai Watch, and more.

Thank you so much for watching! We hope you stay and subscribe for more

adorable videos.