二度目ましての質問コーナー（後編）Question section vol.2.5

=回覧板=
前編はこちらです！
→ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DIOTPmysMQY&t=44s
たくさんの質問、ありがとうございました。
in living. ririka
=====
関連記事：『いつものマグカップ』
https://inliving.jp/article/488
=====
Website ▶ https://inliving.jp/
Twitter ▶ https://twitter.com/inlivingjp
Instagram ▶ https://www.instagram.com/inlivingjp/
Wishlist ▶ http://amzn.asia/0MzkJ0d
Shop ▶ https://inliving.theshop.jp/
=====
sub channel：いんりびんぐの庭
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzPbdN7faDqi8r7KmAZ28JA
=====
Creative unit
in living.
ririka × yawn（HIKARU SUENAGA）
https://inliving.jp/about
contact
⇨ [email protected]
===
edit : yawn https://twitter.com/yawnjp
#inliving #ririka #りりか
Facebook Comments