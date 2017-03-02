【GTA5】警察官になる#101【騒動】スコップと金属バットで殴り合い！【テロも発生】｜LSPDFR実況

【GTA5】警察官になる#101【騒動】スコップと金属バットで殴り合い！【テロも発生】｜LSPDFR実況

田舎なのに超恐ろしい場所。テロも１日に何回も発生する・・・
【今日の車両】
・2017 Ford F150 Raptor
→https://goo.gl/pTRMDS

【挿入音源・Music】
DarxieLand Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/

【プラグイン・Plugin】
Traffic Policer
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/rbcL7G

Arrest Manager
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/KkAAsO

Siren Mastery
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/tfdZ1f

Siren Switch Honker
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/9woQth

LSPDFR+
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/9irLqA

NewsHeliPursuit
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/C58liM

Foot Pursuit Aid
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/lVxHgD

RageShowMyLocation
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/pgTI8b

GTA Comes Alive
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/cl7y5o

Better EMS
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/VOKRvH

Automatic Roadblocks
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/S8K7ag

KTFDO – Keep The F****** Door Open
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/Ix9WtK

Rednecks!
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/jEqjU5

HEROCOP
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/zcUz8r

PoliceLifeS
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/Wuf5g4

Patrol Toolkit
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/vBvXgd

Vehicle Signal Mod
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/LtYJfn

Pursuit Deterrence
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/J15faS

Entity Persistence
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/LiJGeV

LSPDFR Computer+
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/dSottR

Police Radio
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/kS7BEQ

Police Station Armory
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/acLMMw

Vehicle Search
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/SdGkev

Spotlight
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/kokDzY

Cop Holster
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/Q2fI32

EasyRepair
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/NsT2cq

Overlay Away
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/9rG4tD

【コールアウト・Callout】
Assorted Callouts
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/6QXIee

Crazy Callouts!
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/HPf19i

LPCallouts
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/W0JDzJ

Code Red Callouts
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/cHvlVI

PeterUCallouts
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/s48EJg

S.W.A.T. Callouts
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/Wuy6D0

Gang Callouts
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/RNWTC0

NiceCallouts
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/dP3HyY

Agency Callouts
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/Ms3GHf

Secondary Callouts
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/ABtt7u

Code 3 Callouts
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/r9ccKx

Arrest Warrant Callout
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/NPHytK

CalloutsV
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/I0AVL9

Wilderness Callouts
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/nnLXBG

Conch’s Callouts
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/CBISWn

LawCallouts
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/tEklrr

【映像・Visual】
RADIANCE V
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/Lyu1Lx

VisualV
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/6gltWp

【ハッシュタグ】これらのワードでも検索できます。
#GTA5#GTA5警察#GTA5警察官になる#GTA5パトロール#GTA5LSPDFR#LSPDFR実況#ほぅ

