【GTA5】警察官になる#101【騒動】スコップと金属バットで殴り合い！【テロも発生】｜LSPDFR実況

田舎なのに超恐ろしい場所。テロも１日に何回も発生する・・・
【前回】→https://youtu.be/H8KONrMKl1Y
【次回】→Twitterでお知らせ！
▼チャンネル登録お願いします！
https://goo.gl/1tpiZ5
▼【Twitter】リクエスト・質問はこちらへ！
Tweets by mgsbattlefield
▼【公式ブログ】PCスペック・機材など【お問い合わせ】
https://housan.info
▼【GTA5】警察官になるシリーズ の再生リスト
https://goo.gl/ffTbhs
▼【GTA5】警察官になるシリーズ【人気ランキング】 の再生リスト
https://goo.gl/uaDRif
▼【緊急112】消防士になるシリーズ の再生リスト
https://goo.gl/ToUaP9
▼【Cities: Skylines】ほぅ市長のまちづくり の再生リスト
https://goo.gl/o5ASgb
【今日の車両】
・2017 Ford F150 Raptor
→https://goo.gl/pTRMDS
【挿入音源・Music】
DarxieLand Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
【プラグイン・Plugin】
Traffic Policer
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/rbcL7G
Arrest Manager
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/KkAAsO
Siren Mastery
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/tfdZ1f
Siren Switch Honker
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/9woQth
LSPDFR+
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/9irLqA
NewsHeliPursuit
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/C58liM
Foot Pursuit Aid
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/lVxHgD
RageShowMyLocation
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/pgTI8b
GTA Comes Alive
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/cl7y5o
Better EMS
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/VOKRvH
Automatic Roadblocks
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/S8K7ag
KTFDO – Keep The F****** Door Open
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/Ix9WtK
Rednecks!
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/jEqjU5
HEROCOP
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/zcUz8r
PoliceLifeS
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/Wuf5g4
Patrol Toolkit
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/vBvXgd
Vehicle Signal Mod
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/LtYJfn
Pursuit Deterrence
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/J15faS
Entity Persistence
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/LiJGeV
LSPDFR Computer+
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/dSottR
Police Radio
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/kS7BEQ
Police Station Armory
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/acLMMw
Vehicle Search
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/SdGkev
Spotlight
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/kokDzY
Cop Holster
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/Q2fI32
EasyRepair
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/NsT2cq
Overlay Away
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/9rG4tD
【コールアウト・Callout】
Assorted Callouts
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/6QXIee
Crazy Callouts!
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/HPf19i
LPCallouts
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/W0JDzJ
Code Red Callouts
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/cHvlVI
PeterUCallouts
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/s48EJg
S.W.A.T. Callouts
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/Wuy6D0
Gang Callouts
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/RNWTC0
NiceCallouts
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/dP3HyY
Agency Callouts
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/Ms3GHf
Secondary Callouts
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/ABtt7u
Code 3 Callouts
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/r9ccKx
Arrest Warrant Callout
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/NPHytK
CalloutsV
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/I0AVL9
Wilderness Callouts
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/nnLXBG
Conch’s Callouts
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/CBISWn
LawCallouts
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/tEklrr
【映像・Visual】
RADIANCE V
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/Lyu1Lx
VisualV
ダウンロード：https://goo.gl/6gltWp
【ハッシュタグ】これらのワードでも検索できます。
#GTA5#GTA5警察#GTA5警察官になる#GTA5パトロール#GTA5LSPDFR#LSPDFR実況#ほぅ
Facebook Comments