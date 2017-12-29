வாணி ராணி – VAANI RANI – Episode 1456 – 29/12/2017

Subscribers Link: http://bit.ly/2qb69dZ

VAANI RANI SYNOPSIS

Twin sister’s Vaani and Rani get married to an elder and younger brother of the same family respectively. Vaani the elder one is a well read attorney and the younger one Rani is a failure in education with not even going beyond 10thclass. Though both have extreme ideologies of life Rani is a favorite among neighbors with her uncanny innocent approach. Vaani is a roaring lion at the court room who is looked up as a role model to so many upcoming lawyers for her advocating abilities, whereas Rani is a well versed home maker. Not only with the sisters remain with this extremity but even their respective husband’s share the same dose of luck….Vaani is a mother of 2 children and Rani has three children who are in their teens. Volcanoes of persistent problem erupts now and then between the children too since each of them pertaining to different thought process indulge in living together under one roof as a nuclear family. Their comes a stage when it becomes so difficult to keep the family values intact between the varied problems which keeps cropping making the situation even more complex.

Will Peace ever come back in this family ?

Will anyone give up their Ego for the betterment of the family ?

Head of Creative’s: Radikaa Sarathkumar

Story: Radaan Mediaworks India Ltd,

Direction: O.N. Rathnam

Dialogue: Pa. Raghavan

Screen play: S. Kumaresan

Camera: Chellapandian

Title Song: Sathya

Re-recording: Hari

Cast: Radikaa Sarthkumar, Venu Aravind, Babulu, Arun Kumar Rajan, Vicky, Manas, Neelima, Navya, Andrews, Sasikala, Sudha, Niranjani, Gugan, Neha, Ravikumar, Vaani, Mano, Rajkumar, Mithran, Baboos, Sangeetha Balan, Murali, Srilekha, Rajendran, Nandakumar, Joker Thulasi, Tarun Kumar, Kavithalaya Krishnan, Ramachandran, Dharani, Shamly, Sruthi, Ashagu, Nithya Ravinder

An Icon in Indian Cinema, a top class actress, an incredibly successful entrepreneur and a Versatile Personality R.Radikaa Sarathkumar is indeed a Woman of Substance. She was introduced by Trendsetting Tamil Director Sri. Bharathiraja in his film “Kizhake Pogum Rayil”. Then she pursued acting in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi in about 300 films. She has been crowned with Six Film fare Awards, Ten Cinema express awards, Four Tamil Nadu State Awards, Two Andhra state awards, Two Malaysian Film association awards. “Indra Priyadarshini Award” for her outstanding achievement and contribution to the society on the eve of International Women’s day. She is the founder of the Radaan Mediaworks Pvt. India Limited, which has produced serials such as Chitti, Annamalai, Selvi, Arasi, Chellame, and Vaani Rani . She created Historical records by appearing and making her Television soaps “Chithi” “Arasi” and “Annamalai” . At her 18th year of Mega Serial Era, she is winning the hearts of every Tamil Households in India with the latest “Vaani Rani” a double action treat of hers.